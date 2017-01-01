Striving For A Safer World Since 1945

In November 1945, the Federation of Atomic Scientists was founded by Manhattan Project scientists who helped construct the first atomic bombs. These scientists were united by the credo that all scientists, engineers, and other technically-trained thinkers have an ethical obligation to ensure the technological fruits of their intellect and labor are applied to the benefit of humankind.

In early 1946, the Federation of Atomic Scientists rebranded as the Federation of American Scientists. This new FAS was still motivated by its original mission but looked to broaden and diversify its network of supporters to include all who want to reduce nuclear dangers and ultimately prevent global catastrophe. With your support, FAS will continue to strengthen its network of experts and thinkers to uphold its mission established in 1945: strive to make the world a safer, more informed place.

