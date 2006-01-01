Military Intelligence Professional Bulletin

2016 Oct-Dec Leveraging DCGS-A: Our Primary Weapons System

2016 Jul-Sep Intelligence Support to Dense Urban Areas

2016 Apr-Jun Multinational Operations and Other Intelligence Challenges

2016 Jan-Mar Institutional and Operational MI Training

2015 Oct-Dec Intelligence Support to Situational Understanding

2015 Jul-Sep Army Reserve and National Guard Support to Intelligence

2015 Apr-Jun Intelligence Challenges

2015 Jan-Mar Self-Development and Unit Training

2014 Oct-Dec INSCOM

2014 Jul-Sep Culture, Regional Expertise, and Language

2014 Apr-Jun Intelligence Training and Leader Development

2014 Jan-Mar Emerging Intelligence Capabilities

2013 Jul-Sep Regionally Aligned Forces

2013 Apr-Jun Joint Targeting and ISR

2013 Jan-Mar Knowledge Management

2012 Oct-Dec Mission Command

2012 Jul-Sep Military Intelligence: The Tradition Continues (195 MB)

2012 Apr-Jun The Future of Intelligence Doctrine (40 MB)

2012 Jan-Mar Language and Cultural Competency

2011 Oct-Dec Human Terrain System

2011 Jul-Sep Enabling Intelligence Analysis

2011 Apr-Jun Intelligence in the Current Environment

2011 Jan-Mar Cross-Cultural Competence

2010 Oct-Dec HUMINT Training - Joint Center of Excellence

2010 Jul-Sep Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

2010 Apr-Jun Intelligence in Full Spectrum Operations

2010 Jan-Mar Cultural Awareness

2009 Jul-Sep GEOINT

2009 Apr-Jun Operations in OEF Afghanistan

2009 Jan-Mar (FOUO)

2008 Oct-Dec Intelligence Enterprise

2008 Jul-Sep On the Horizon: MI Missions of the Near Future

2008 Apr-Jun Special Issue: Military Intelligence Captains Career Course Seminar

2008 Jan-Mar Knowledge Management

2007 Oct-Dec Biometrics (FOUO) (Excerpt)

2007 Jul-Sep GEOINT

2007 Apr-Jun Transformation

2007 Jan-Mar Counterinsurgency

2006 Oct-Dec National Agency Support to Intelligence Operations

2006 Jul-Sep Critical Thinking

2006 Apr-Jun Cultural Awareness

2006 Jan-Mar Diversity in the MI Mission

2005 Oct-Dec Open Source Intelligence (10 MB PDF file)

2005 Jul-Sep Leadership Development in Military Intelligence (14 MB PDF file)

2005 Apr-Jun Intelligence Support to Operations in the Urban Environment (15 MB PDF file)

2005 Jan-Mar An Adapting Threat and Adapting to the Threat (5.8 MB PDF file)

2004 Oct-Dec Transformation Modular Force (11 MB PDF file)

2004 Jul-Sep Joint and Expeditionary Capabilities Within the Intelligence Community (6.5 MB PDF file)

2004 Apr-Jun The Right Soldiers With the Right Skills (15 MB PDF file)

2004 Jan-Mar Applied Intelligence Lessons Learned (6.3 MB PDF file)

2003 Oct-Dec Intelligence Lessons and Observations (5.3 MB PDF file)

2003 Jul-Sep Intelligence Support to Information Operations (6.8 MB PDF file)

2003 Apr-Jun Intelligence Support to Force Protection (6.3 MB PDF file)

2003 Jan-Mar Fundamentals of Intelligence (8.6 MB PDF file)

2002 Oct - Dec Battlefield Visualization and Presentation

2002 Jul-Sep Battlefield Visualization and Presentation

2002 Apr-Jun Echelons Above Corps

2002 Jan-Mar Analysis

2001 Oct-Dec Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield

2001 Jan-Sep KFOR: Operations in Kosovo

2000 Oct-Dec Army MI: Out Front in Transformation

1999 Oct-Dec The MI NCO

1999 Jul-Sep Transnational Threats

1999 Apr-Jun Intelligence in the Reserves and National Guard

1999 Jan-Mar Intelligence in Joint and Combined Operations