Military Intelligence Professional Bulletin

2016 Oct-Dec Leveraging DCGS-A: Our Primary Weapons System
2016 Jul-Sep Intelligence Support to Dense Urban Areas
2016 Apr-Jun Multinational Operations and Other Intelligence Challenges
2016 Jan-Mar Institutional and Operational MI Training
2015 Oct-Dec Intelligence Support to Situational Understanding
2015 Jul-Sep Army Reserve and National Guard Support to Intelligence
2015 Apr-Jun Intelligence Challenges
2015 Jan-Mar Self-Development and Unit Training
2014 Oct-Dec INSCOM
2014 Jul-Sep Culture, Regional Expertise, and Language
2014 Apr-Jun Intelligence Training and Leader Development
2014 Jan-Mar Emerging Intelligence Capabilities
2013 Jul-Sep Regionally Aligned Forces
2013 Apr-Jun Joint Targeting and ISR
2013 Jan-Mar Knowledge Management
2012 Oct-Dec Mission Command
2012 Jul-Sep Military Intelligence: The Tradition Continues (195 MB)
2012 Apr-Jun The Future of Intelligence Doctrine (40 MB)
2012 Jan-Mar Language and Cultural Competency
2011 Oct-Dec Human Terrain System
2011 Jul-Sep Enabling Intelligence Analysis
2011 Apr-Jun Intelligence in the Current Environment
2011 Jan-Mar Cross-Cultural Competence
2010 Oct-Dec HUMINT Training - Joint Center of Excellence
2010 Jul-Sep Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance
2010 Apr-Jun Intelligence in Full Spectrum Operations
2010 Jan-Mar Cultural Awareness
2009 Jul-Sep GEOINT
2009 Apr-Jun Operations in OEF Afghanistan
2009 Jan-Mar (FOUO)
2008 Oct-Dec Intelligence Enterprise
2008 Jul-Sep On the Horizon: MI Missions of the Near Future
2008 Apr-Jun Special Issue: Military Intelligence Captains Career Course Seminar
2008 Jan-Mar Knowledge Management
2007 Oct-Dec Biometrics (FOUO) (Excerpt)
2007 Jul-Sep GEOINT
2007 Apr-Jun Transformation
2007 Jan-Mar Counterinsurgency
2006 Oct-Dec National Agency Support to Intelligence Operations
2006 Jul-Sep Critical Thinking
2006 Apr-Jun Cultural Awareness
2006 Jan-Mar Diversity in the MI Mission
2005 Oct-Dec Open Source Intelligence (10 MB PDF file)
2005 Jul-Sep Leadership Development in Military Intelligence (14 MB PDF file)
2005 Apr-Jun Intelligence Support to Operations in the Urban Environment (15 MB PDF file)
2005 Jan-Mar An Adapting Threat and Adapting to the Threat (5.8 MB PDF file)
2004 Oct-Dec Transformation Modular Force (11 MB PDF file)
2004 Jul-Sep Joint and Expeditionary Capabilities Within the Intelligence Community (6.5 MB PDF file)
2004 Apr-Jun The Right Soldiers With the Right Skills (15 MB PDF file)
2004 Jan-Mar Applied Intelligence Lessons Learned (6.3 MB PDF file)
2003 Oct-Dec Intelligence Lessons and Observations (5.3 MB PDF file)
2003 Jul-Sep Intelligence Support to Information Operations (6.8 MB PDF file)
2003 Apr-Jun Intelligence Support to Force Protection (6.3 MB PDF file)
2003 Jan-Mar Fundamentals of Intelligence (8.6 MB PDF file)
2002 Oct - Dec Battlefield Visualization and Presentation
2002 Jul-Sep Battlefield Visualization and Presentation
2002 Apr-Jun Echelons Above Corps
2002 Jan-Mar Analysis
2001 Oct-Dec Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield
2001 Jan-Sep KFOR: Operations in Kosovo
2000 Oct-Dec Army MI: Out Front in Transformation
1999 Oct-Dec The MI NCO
1999 Jul-Sep Transnational Threats
1999 Apr-Jun Intelligence in the Reserves and National Guard
1999 Jan-Mar Intelligence in Joint and Combined Operations