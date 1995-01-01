

Our goal with the Arms Sales Monitor newsletter is to:

encourage sound policymaking;



hold policy-makers accountable;



focus media attention on arms export policies; and



fuel and empower citizen activism on these issues.

Index of past issues 2002 Issue No. 48, August 2002: PDF or HTML Table of Contents Sweeping Military Aid Under the Anti-Terrorism Rug: Security Assistance Post 9-11

Blowing the Barn Door Open: Weapons Sales to Latin America

The 2002 Foreign Military Training Report: A Mixed Bag

Weapons Alert!

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Stingers

New Name Means BISness as Usual at Commerce

Israeli (Ab)use of U.S. Weapons

Arms Hawking in Korea

New Documents of Note on the Arms Trade Issue No. 47, January 2002: PDF Table of Contents And the Walls Come Tumbling Down...Arms Export Policy and Military Aid Post 9-11

Fundraising the JSF Way

Harpoon Missile Sale to Egypt Launches Debate

Your Tax Dollars at Work: Foreign Appropriations FY 2002

Other Legislation of Note

Small Arms Trafficking Act

Security Assistance Act

New DoD Anti-Terrorism Training Program

Missile-aneous: Tidbits on the Arms Trade

Attack Helicopters to Turkey on Course Again

WTO Ruling and US Arms Exports

Andean Aid Agreed * Note: The print version of the "Andean Aid Agreed" article mistakenly states that aid to Colombia has been approved for FY2003. The article is in fact describing aid approved for FY2002. This error has since been corrected in the online version. 2001 - 2000 - 1999 - 1998 - 1997 - 1996 - 1995 - 1994 - 1993 - 1992 - 1991

